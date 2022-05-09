Grundstrom scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Grundstrom was a game-time decision Sunday after missing Game 3 with an undisclosed injury. In his return, he picked up the first three playoff points of his career. The Swede played in a second-line role with Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed) still sidelined. Grundstrom had just 15 points with 83 shots and 134 hits in 54 regular-season outings, but he could be a solid DFS option as long as he's playing a more advanced role at even strength.