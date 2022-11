Grundstrom scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Grundstrom kept the chaos going with a tally at 2:48 of the second period. The goal snapped a seven-game point drought for the 24-year-old winger, who has struggled to make much of an impact from a bottom-six role lately. He's up to five goals, three assists, 41 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-7 rating in 24 contests overall.