Kings' Carl Grundstrom: Two games, two goals
Grundstrom scored the game-winner Sunday night against the Ducks, giving him goals in each of his first two games with the Kings, Curtis Zupke of The Los Angeles Times reports.
Grundstrom has been flying in his first two games, and has paired well with Adrian Kempe. He's likely to receive copious ice time down the stretch with the Kings.
