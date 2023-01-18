Grundstrom (undisclosed) will be out through at least the All-Star break, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Based on that timeline, Grundstrom won't be available prior to Feb. 11. The winger had been scratched for four of the last five games anyway, so he probably won't be missed much in fantasy. The Kings may need to make a call-up for a depth forward during Grundstrom's absence.