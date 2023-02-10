Grundstrom (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Penguins, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Grundstrom did skate on his own Thursday, so he seems to be making some progress. He has six goals and 10 points in 37 contests while averaging 11:05 of ice time this season. He was last in the lineup Jan. 11.
