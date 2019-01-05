Kings' Carl Hagelin: Back in action
Hagelin (knee) has been activated off injured reserve and will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Oilers, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.
Hagelin will probably have some rust to shake off early on against Edmonton, as he's been sidelined for over a month due to a knee injury. The 30-year-old Swede is expected to return to a bottom-six role Saturday, skating with Adrian Kempe and Tyler Toffoli on the Kings' third line.
