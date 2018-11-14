Kings' Carl Hagelin: Bound for City of Angels
Hagelin was acquired by the Kings in exchange for Tanner Pearson on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Both Hagelin and Pearson play a similar style of game, but have struggled to produce to start the year. The 30-year-old Hagelin will be a free agent after the season, which will potentially save the Kings $4 million in cap space heading into 2019-20. Where the Swede fits into the LA lineup remains to be seen, possibly a top-six role with Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter.
