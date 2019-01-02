Kings' Carl Hagelin: Closing in on return
According to coach Willie Desjardins, Hagelin (knee) is "real close" to returning to action, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Hagelin was assigned a 4-to-6 week recovery timetable after suffering an MCL sprain Nov. 24 against Vancouver, so his rehab appears to be right on schedule. The 30-year-old winger won't play Thursday against Tampa Bay, but a return to action Saturday against Edmonton may be in play.
