Kings' Carl Hagelin: Diagnosed with MCL sprain
Hagelin will have an MRI on Monday after being diagnosed with a sprained MCL, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
The Kings' forward will miss at least a week after being placed on injured reserve, and it's likely Hagelin will be out longer. Knee injuries of this nature typically need at least a few weeks to fully heal. Meanwhile, in five games with his new team, the speedster has a pair of assists and is a plus-1.
