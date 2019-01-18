Hagelin scored his first goal since October, helping his team earn a 2-1 win over Dallas on Thursday.

Hagelin's last point came back in November against Vancouver, so this was a welcome sight for him and the Kings. It's just his second goal in 27 games this season, and owners will be hoping this is the start of better things to come. For now, though, keep him on the bench unless he's facing the Canucks, as he's scored three points in three games against Vancouver this year and three points in 24 games -- including Thursday's goal -- against everyone else.