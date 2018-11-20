Kings' Carl Hagelin: First point as King
Hagelin dished out an assist and was plus-2 in Monday's win over the Blues.
Hagelin broke his nine-game pointless streak by notching his first point for Los Angeles with an assist on the Matt Luff's game-winning goal. He's averaging over 15 minutes per game and gets work on the penalty kill, and the 32-year-old will look to build on his success Wednesday versus the Avalanche.
