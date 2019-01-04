Hagelin (knee) is targeting Saturday's matchup with Edmonton for his return to the lineup, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hagelin played in just five games for the Kings before sustaining his knee injury that has forced him to miss the last 20 games. Once the winger is given the green light to play, it will likely be in a bottom-six role, although he could certainly push for a spot on the second line. Once the Swede is ready to play, he will need to be activated off injured reserve.