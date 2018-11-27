Kings' Carl Hagelin: Out 4-6 weeks
Hagelin is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with his ACL sprain, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Following his trade from Pittsburgh, the speedy winger was only on the ice for parts of three games with the Kings before sustaining this significant knee injury. The Western Conference club figures to continue leaning heavily on rookie Matt Luff to compensate for Hagelin's absence.
