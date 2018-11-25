Kings' Carl Hagelin: Out with lower-body injury
Hagelin (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve and is considered "week-to-week, Josh Cooper of The Athletic reports.
This injury announcement seemingly came out of nowhere. Hagelin has played five games with the Kings since the team acquired him from the Penguins, recording two assists and a plus-1 rating in the process. The Kings recalled Michael Amadio to replace his roster spot.
