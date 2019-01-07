Hagelin was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's matchup with Edmonton -- his first game back from injury.

Hagelin managed just one shot, one block and a plus-1 rating in 15:03 of ice time. Considering the winger missed the previous 20 contests, it could take a while for him to find his stride -- not to mention he has only played six games with the Kings since being acquired from Pittsburgh via trade.

