Kings' Carl Hagelin: Pointless in return
Hagelin was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's matchup with Edmonton -- his first game back from injury.
Hagelin managed just one shot, one block and a plus-1 rating in 15:03 of ice time. Considering the winger missed the previous 20 contests, it could take a while for him to find his stride -- not to mention he has only played six games with the Kings since being acquired from Pittsburgh via trade.
