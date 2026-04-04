George recorded a 25-save shutout in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 4-0 win over London in Game 5 on Friday.

George was dominant in the first-round series, going 4-1 with a 1.41 GAA and a .942 save percentage over five contests. He'll continue to get the bulk of the starts in goal as the Greyhounds head to the second round. The 19-year-old goalie (20 in May) is signed to an entry-level deal, so he'll either play in the OHL or AHL in 2026-27, barring a surprising training camp with the Kings.