George posted a 29-save shutout in OHL Owen Sound's 6-0 win over Barrie on Wednesday.

George is off to a strong start in the OHL this year, going 5-1-0 over six games. This was his fifth career shutout for the Attack, though he didn't have any in 47 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. George is a Kings prospect and saw some time as an emergency backup during the 2025 playoffs, but he didn't make an appearance. The 19-year-old netminder is likely multiple years away from challenging for a full-time NHL gig.