Folin played 16:37 against the Predators on Saturday after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

The defenseman actually played more than his season average (15:15), so he seems to be healthy. However, being healthy does not necessarily yield fantasy success. The Swede only has five points and 20 shots on goal in 27 games this year.

