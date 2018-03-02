Kings' Christian Folin: Bags three assists
Folin picked up three helpers in Thursday's win over Columbus.
It was a rare offensive performance from Folin, who had been held off the scoresheet in nine straight games. The third-pairing blueliner is up to 10 points in 50 contests on the season and is valuable in some very deep leagues. Folin blocks plenty of shots, but his lack of offensive production makes him one to avoid in the majority of fantasy settings.
