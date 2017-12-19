Folin left Monday's contest against Philadelphia with a lower-body injury, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Folin's last shift came towards the end of the first period, and he won't return to the game. It's unclear how the 26-year-old sustained the ailment or the severity of it, but Los Angeles should update his status within the next couple days and he should be considered day-to-day at the moment. If Folin isn't ready to skate for Thursday's tilt against Colorado, expect Kurtis MacDermid to slide into his third line pairing.