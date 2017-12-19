Kings' Christian Folin: Exits after first period
Folin left Monday's contest against Philadelphia with a lower-body injury, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Folin's last shift came towards the end of the first period, and he won't return to the game. It's unclear how the 26-year-old sustained the ailment or the severity of it, but Los Angeles should update his status within the next couple days and he should be considered day-to-day at the moment. If Folin isn't ready to skate for Thursday's tilt against Colorado, expect Kurtis MacDermid to slide into his third line pairing.
More News
-
Kings' Christian Folin: Scores rare goal•
-
Kings' Christian Folin: Scratched last three games•
-
Kings' Christian Folin: Will enter new season healthy•
-
Kings' Christian Folin: Courted to La La Land•
-
Christian Folin: Doesn't receive qualifying offer from Wild•
-
Wild's Christian Folin: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...