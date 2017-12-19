Kings' Christian Folin: Lands on IR
The Kings placed Folin (lower body) on injured reserve Tuesday.
The Kings will likely need to recall a defender from their minor-league affiliate, as Folin will be sidelined for his team's next two games at the very least, and LA has yet to release any specifics regarding the severity of his injury or a potential timetable for his return. The 26-year-old blueliner's absence will test the Kings' depth at defense, but it won't mean much for fantasy owners, as his lack of offensive production keeps him from being a desirable option in most formats.
