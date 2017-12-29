Kings' Christian Folin: Making progress in recovery
Per coach John Stevens, Folin is "closer to day-to-day than week-to-week at this point," Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Folin's impending return to the lineup will bolster the Kings' depth at defense, but it will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as the 26-year-old blueliner's lack of offensive upside prevents him from being a viable option in all but the deepest of fantasy formats. The right-handed Swede is still on injured reserve, so his eventual activation from the injured list will be the clearest indication that he's ready to return.
