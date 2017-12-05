Kings' Christian Folin: Scores rare goal
Folin scored a goal in a 3-1 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
The goal was his second of the year (third point) and matches his total from last year. The Swedish defenseman also collected five hits and one blocked shot in the contest, giving him 56 and 25 blocks, respectively, this season.
