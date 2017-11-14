Kings' Christian Folin: Scratched last three games
Folin was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 2-1 loss to San Jose.
After averaging 20:00 of ice time the first three games of the season, Folin's usage has been dropping fast and he's now been a healthy scratch the last three games. In the 11 games the 26-year-old has played in 2017-18, he's made his presence felt physically averaging 2.9 hits per game, but only has notched one point. Still despite possessing a strong shot, it doesn't appear Folin will receive consistent playing time unless injuries strike the Los Angeles defense.
