Folin (lower body) will return against the Predators on Saturday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The Kings want to see how Folin looks ahead of a six-game break, but at the end of the day, we're talking about a part-timer who's only reached 10 points in a season (2014-15 with Minnesota) once in his career. He's a decent shot blocker, but fantasy owners need multi-dimensional player to get ahead of the competition.