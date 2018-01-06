Kings' Christian Folin: Will return Saturday
Folin (lower body) will return against the Predators on Saturday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
The Kings want to see how Folin looks ahead of a six-game break, but at the end of the day, we're talking about a part-timer who's only reached 10 points in a season (2014-15 with Minnesota) once in his career. He's a decent shot blocker, but fantasy owners need multi-dimensional player to get ahead of the competition.
