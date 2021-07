Wolanin didn't score a point in three games as a King after coming over in a trade with Ottawa.

The 26-year-old could have been a restricted free agent had he played enough games, but he instead qualifies for unrestricted free agency because he's part of the Group 6 classification. Whether or not the Kings bring him back, Wolanin has shown no offensive prowess in his time in the NHL and offers little to no fantasy upside.