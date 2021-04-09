site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Christian Wolanin: Joins active roster
Wolanin was added to the active roster Friday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Wolanin has tallied three assists in two games with AHL Ontario since he was traded by Ottawa. The 26-year-old blueliner could make his Kings debut in San Jose on Friday.
