Wolanin inked a one-year, two-way contract with Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Thanks to a quirk in NHL rules, Wolanin would have been a Group VI unrestricted free agent had the Kings not locked him up, as he didn't play in enough games for Los Angeles to retain his restricted status. Now, however, that's off the table, as he'll return to Hollywood after appearing in three games for the Kings. Wolanin has showed nothing in the way of offense at the NHL level, but he did just put up six points in 10 games for the United States at the IIHF World Championship last month. If he can do anything like that next season in Los Angeles, he'd be a solid fantasy option, but for the time being, his NHL history suggests there are better choices available.