Ceci notched an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Playing against one of his old teams, Ceci was able to draw his first point of the 2025-26 campaign. He helped out on Warren Foegele's opening tally in the first period. Ceci has logged five hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through five appearances this season, marking a rough start to his Kings tenure. He is currently in a bottom-four role, which will make it tough for him to get his offense on track.