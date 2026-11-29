Ceci logged an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Ceci is regaining playing time, having played in six of the last nine games. The 32-year-old blueliner has two assists, 10 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 13 appearances this season. He's far from a lock to stick in the lineup during Erik Gustafsson's (hand) absence, which is expected to last well into December. The Kings may choose to sit Ceci to get a look at Kirill Kirsanov, who has yet to make his NHL debut.