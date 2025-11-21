Ceci notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Ceci has earned three assists and a plus-1 rating over his last six games. The 31-year-old defenseman remains in a bottom-four role and has exceeded 20 minutes of ice time just twice all season. He's produced a goal, five assists, 19 shots on net, 10 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 21 appearances. Ceci should push for the 20-point mark again, but his relatively modest overall production doesn't make him a particularly strong fantasy blueliner.