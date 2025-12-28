Ceci notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Ceci ended a 15-game slump with the helper. The 32-year-old defenseman has filled a bottom-four role throughout the campaign, and the Kings' general scoring troubles have given him few opportunities to get involved on offense. Ceci is at seven points, 32 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 19 hits and a minus-2 rating, a level of production that offers little fantasy interest.