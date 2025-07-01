Ceci agreed to terms on a four-year, $18 million contract with Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Ceci will effectively serve as a replacement for Vladislav Gavrikov on the Kings' blue line but will come in significantly cheaper. The 31-year-old Ceci split the 2024-25 campaign between Dallas and San Jose, recording four goals and 20 assists in 85 regular-season contests. The offense dried up for the Ontario native in the postseason, as he notched just three assists in 18 playoff games, including a 12-game pointless streak to end the year.