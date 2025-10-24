Ceci scored a goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Ceci ended 2024-25 with the Stars, and his first goal of this season came against his former teammates. The 31-year-old blueliner has occupied a bottom-four role amid a rough start to the campaign for the Kings as a whole. Ceci has two points, 12 shots on net, 12 blocks, five hits and a minus-2 rating across eight appearances. His ceiling is likely around the 20-point mark, but he should be a steady source of blocks.