Hults underwent hip surgery and won't be available for training camp, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

The team didn't reveal when Hults would be back to full speed. A fifth-round pick in 2017, Hults has exceeded expectations for his draft stock, posting at least 20 points in each season at Penn State and winning Player of the Year honors in the Big Ten during his final collegiate season. Hults is expected to start out in AHL Ontario once he receives a clean bill of health.