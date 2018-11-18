Kings' Cole Kehler: Drops back to minors

Kehler was assigned to AHL Ontario on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Kehler was called up to the injury-depleted Kings in case Peter Budaj couldn't shake an illness. It appears Budaj is cured, so Kehler will drop to the AHL. Once Jonathan Quick and Jack Campbell recover from their respective knee issues, Kehler will likely shift down to the ECHL.

