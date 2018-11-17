Kings' Cole Kehler: Recalled by LA
Kehler was recalled by the Kings on Friday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Kings are banged-up in the crease, as they're reaching for Kehler, who hasn't played in the AHL yet and has just one game in the ECHL. The 20-year-old recorded a .909 save percentage in Canadian Junior last year, and it's unlikely he gets a chance to play for the Kings with Peter Budaj and Cal Petersen ahead in the depth chart.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...