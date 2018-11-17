Kings' Cole Kehler: Recalled by LA

Kehler was recalled by the Kings on Friday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Kings are banged-up in the crease, as they're reaching for Kehler, who hasn't played in the AHL yet and has just one game in the ECHL. The 20-year-old recorded a .909 save percentage in Canadian Junior last year, and it's unlikely he gets a chance to play for the Kings with Peter Budaj and Cal Petersen ahead in the depth chart.