Kings' Cole Kehler: Signs entry-level deal

Kehler agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Los Angeles on Friday.

Kehler has racked up an impressive 17 wins in 22 games with WHL Portland this season along with a career high .931 save percentage. The netminder will be a long-term prospect for the Kings, as they currently still have Jack Campbell and Cal Petersen in the system.

