Krygier's NHL player rights were traded to the Kings from the Panthers on Monday.

Krygier just finished his fifth year at Michigan State University in which he garnered 10 goals and six assists in 38 contests. Over the course of his collegiate career, the blueliner played in 160 games for the Spartans in which he generated 41 points. If Krygier doesn't sign with the Kings before Aug. 15, he will become an unrestricted free agent.