Perry put up three assists Thursday in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Perry, who is 40, became the oldest play in Kings history to put up three points in a game. Luc Robitaille (39 years, 336 days) set the mark when he scored three goals on Jan. 19, 2006. Remarkably, Perry is also on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (one goal, four assists). And he came a goal short of a Gordie Howe hat trick on Thursday -- he ended the game with a fight against Yanni Gourde. Perry has short-term value because of this modest streak, but don't expect him to maintain his output. He has eight goals, 12 assists and 61 shots in 33 games this season.