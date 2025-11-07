Perry scored a goal on two shots and added five PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Perry briefly gave the Kings a 2-1 lead in the first period with his goal. The winger also got into a late scrap with A.J. Greer near the end of the contest. Perry continues to impress for the Kings, with his role looking like a power-play specialist. He's now at six goals, three assists, 24 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through nine appearances this season. As long as the production is there, he's worth consideration in fantasy as a waiver-wire pick-up.