Kings' Corey Perry: Going to LA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perry agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Kings on Tuesday
Perry can earn up to an additional $2 million in performance bonuses. As a member of the Oilers in 2024-25, he had 19 goals and 30 points in 81 regular-season outings before adding 10 tallies and four assists in 22 playoff contests. The 40-year-old forward will be a middle-six option for the Kings in 2025-26.
More News
-
Oilers' Corey Perry: Scores in Game 5 loss•
-
Oilers' Corey Perry: Forces overtime Friday•
-
Oilers' Corey Perry: Helps out on power play•
-
Oilers' Corey Perry: Productive on top line with McDavid•
-
Oilers' Corey Perry: Collects two power-play points•
-
Oilers' Corey Perry: Still loving top-line life•