Perry agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Kings on Tuesday

Perry can earn up to an additional $2 million in performance bonuses. As a member of the Oilers in 2024-25, he had 19 goals and 30 points in 81 regular-season outings before adding 10 tallies and four assists in 22 playoff contests. The 40-year-old forward will be a middle-six option for the Kings in 2025-26.