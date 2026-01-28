Perry scored a goal and took two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Perry missed three games between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17 due to a personal matter, but he's picked things up right where he left them, tallying three points in his last three contests. The veteran forward is not the player he once was, but he remains productive and a steady source of scoring as a top-six forward. Perry has cracked the scoresheet in his last five outings and in nine of the last 10, tallying 11 points (four goals, seven helpers) over that stretch.