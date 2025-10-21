Perry (knee) will make his 2025-26 debut Tuesday in St. Louis, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Perry sustained a knee injury prior to the start of training camp and subsequently underwent surgery. The 40-year-old was placed on injured reserve Oct. 6, and he'll make his Kings debut Tuesday after missing the first six games of the season. The veteran winger will likely be eased into action, but he could eventually play a prominent role for a struggling Los Angeles squad that is 1-3-2 to begin the year.