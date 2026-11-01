Perry scored a power-play goal on nine shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Perry cut Buffalo's lead to 2-1 late in the second period when Trevor Moore's shot deflected off him, and the goal was confirmed after a successful coach's challenge. The veteran winger generated an impressive nine shots, but that was an anomaly, as he had racked up 10 total shots over his previous 10 games. Perry will continue to have fantasy upside as long as he remains in a top-six role, but it's hard to see him produce consistently since he's 41 years old already.