Perry notched an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

This was Perry's first point in nine appearances this season. The 41-year-old winger continues to play in a bottom-six role with power-play time, so he should improve a bit on offense. He has added nine shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. Last year, he had 37 points across 72 regular-season games between the Kings and the Lightning, but he averaged 13:40 of ice time in 2025-26 compared to just 11:30 per game so far in 2026-27.