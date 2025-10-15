Perry (knee) has been skating for about a week, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports Wednesday.

Perry still has hurdles to clear before he'll be ready to play, but he seems to be progressing nicely. He was originally projected to be out 6-8 weeks after undergoing knee surgery Sept. 12. If that timetable holds, then the more optimistic end of it would have Perry return around Oct. 25 in Nashville. He'll likely serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's ready.