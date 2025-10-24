Perry scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Perry's first goal as a King came against one of his former teams. The 40-year-old is expected to get a look as a net-front power-play option, which could help bolster his scoring numbers. His other assignment -- a fourth-line gig at even strength -- is unlikely to yield significant offense. He has a goal, four shots and two PIM through two appearances since returning from a knee injury that required surgery.