Perry picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Both helpers came on Adrian Kempe tallies in the first period. Perry wraps up a productive January in which he collected three goals and 11 points in 10 games, including two goals and three assists with the man advantage. The 40-year-old winger should continue to post useful fantasy numbers as long as he hangs onto a top-six role for the Kings, as well as a spot on the top power-play unit.