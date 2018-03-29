Kings' Daniel Brickley: Agrees to deal with Kings
Brickley agreed to a contract with the Kings on Thursday.
Brickley posted an impressive collegiate campaign with Minnesota State-Mankato this season, racking up 35 points -- 10 goals and 25 assists -- through 40 games. It's unclear what the plans are for the blueliner at this point, but that will likely be released in the next few days. Either way, it's fairly safe to avoid him in most fantasy formats for the time being.
